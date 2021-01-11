 Skip to main content

Weather
Weather

WednesdayRain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.

ThursdaySunshine and clouds mixed. High 54F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

FridayRain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Night - A few showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

SaturdayCloudy. High near 50F. Winds light and variable. Night - A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

SundayMostly cloudy skies. High around 50F. Winds light and variable. Night - Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 52F. Winds light and variable. Night - A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.

TuesdayOvercast with showers at times. High 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Source: www.wunderground.com

