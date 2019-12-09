WednesdayCloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Night - Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

ThursdayRain. High 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Night - Rain likely. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

FridayPeriods of rain. High 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Night - Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.

SaturdayOvercast with rain showers at times. High around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

SundayChance of a shower or two during the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Night - Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

MondayPartly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 47F. Winds light and variable. Night - Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

TuesdayOvercast with rain showers at times. High near 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Cloudy with showers. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Source: www.wunderground.com

