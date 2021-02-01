Wednesday: Showers in the morning with some clearing in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Night - A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. High around 50F. Winds light and variable. Night - Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Friday: A shower or two around the area in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Night - Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 53F. Winds light and variable. Night - A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Sunday: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 52F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Monday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 51F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Tuesday: Cloudy with a few showers. High near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Night - Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Source: www.wunderground.com