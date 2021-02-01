 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather
0 comments

Weather

  • Updated
  • 0

WednesdayShowers in the morning with some clearing in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Night - A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.

ThursdayPartly cloudy skies. High around 50F. Winds light and variable. Night - Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

FridayA shower or two around the area in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Night - Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.

SaturdayPartly cloudy. High 53F. Winds light and variable. Night - A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.

SundayConsiderable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 52F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.

MondayIntervals of clouds and sunshine. High 51F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

TuesdayCloudy with a few showers. High near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Night - Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Source: www.wunderground.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News