Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. High around 75F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Abundant sunshine. High 76F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mainly sunny. High 78F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear. Low near 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 76F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny. High 74F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Generally fair. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.