Weather
0 comments

Weather

  • Updated
  • 0

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. High around 75F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

FridayAbundant sunshine. High 76F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
 
SaturdayMainly sunny. High 78F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear. Low near 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
 
Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 76F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
 
MondayMostly sunny. High 74F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Generally fair. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
 
TuesdaySunshine and clouds mixed. High 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
 
Source: www.wunderground.com
 
 
 
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News