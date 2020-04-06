Weather
0 comments

Weather

  • Updated
  • 0

WednesdayMainly sunny. High 69F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny. High 71F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.

FridaySunny along with a few clouds. High 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

SaturdayMostly cloudy skies. High 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

SundaySunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

MondaySunshine and clouds mixed. High 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

TuesdayPartly cloudy. High 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.

Source: www.wunderground.com

 
 
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News