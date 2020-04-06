Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High 69F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. High 71F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Friday: Sunny along with a few clouds. High 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Source: www.wunderground.com
