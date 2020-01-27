Wednesday: Rain likely. High 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Night - Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Thursday: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Friday: Overcast with rain showers at times. High 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Saturday: Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Cloudy with showers. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Sunday: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - A mixture of rain and snow showers. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%.
Monday: Rain or snow showers in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Tuesday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Source: www.wunderground.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.