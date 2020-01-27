WednesdayRain likely. High 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Night - Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

ThursdayCloudy with occasional rain showers. High 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

FridayOvercast with rain showers at times. High 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

SaturdayCloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Cloudy with showers. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

SundayConsiderable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - A mixture of rain and snow showers. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%.

MondayRain or snow showers in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.

TuesdayIntervals of clouds and sunshine. High 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Source: www.wunderground.com

