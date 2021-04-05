 Skip to main content

Weather
WednesdayPartly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

ThursdaySunshine and clouds mixed. High 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mainly clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.

FridayPartly cloudy skies. High 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

SaturdayA few showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

SundayGenerally sunny. High 59F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

MondayGenerally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

TuesdayPartly cloudy skies. High 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Source: www.wunderground.com

