Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Thursday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mainly clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. High 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Saturday: A few showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Generally sunny. High 59F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.