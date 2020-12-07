Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Thursday: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Friday: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Night - Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Saturday: Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Night - Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Sunday: Rain. High 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Night - Rain. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Monday: Steady light rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Tuesday: Cloudy with showers. High 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Source: www.wunderground.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!