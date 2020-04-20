Weather
Wednesday: Rain. High 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Night - Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

ThursdayRain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. High near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Considerable cloudiness. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

FridayMostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 67F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.

SaturdayMostly cloudy skies. High 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

SundayMainly cloudy. High near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

MondayConsiderable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

TuesdaySunshine and clouds mixed. High 72F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Considerable cloudiness. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Source: www.wunderground.com

 
 
