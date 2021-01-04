Wednesday: Rain. High 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Night - Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Thursday: Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 51F. Winds light and variable. Night - Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Friday: Steady light rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Night - Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Saturday: Considerable cloudiness. High 48F. Winds light and variable. Night - Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Sunday: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Monday: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tuesday: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Source: www.wunderground.com