Weather
0 comments

Weather

  • 0

WednesdaySunshine and clouds mixed. High near 80F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

ThursdayPartly cloudy skies. High 81F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

FridayA mainly sunny sky. High 86F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

SaturdaySun and a few passing clouds. High 77F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - A few clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

SundayIntervals of clouds and sunshine. High 69F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

MondayPartly cloudy. High 74F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

TuesdaySunny skies. High 79F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Source: www.wunderground.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News