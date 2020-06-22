Wednesday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High near 80F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. High 81F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A mainly sunny sky. High 86F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sun and a few passing clouds. High 77F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - A few clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 69F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Partly cloudy. High 74F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny skies. High 79F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Source: www.wunderground.com
