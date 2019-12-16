WednesdayShowers early becoming a steady light rain later in the day. High 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Night - Rain. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

ThursdayRain likely. High 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Night - Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.

FridayConsiderable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

SaturdayCloudy with showers. High near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Cloudy with showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

SundayCloudy with showers. High 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

MondayCloudy with occasional showers. High around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

TuesdayShowers early becoming less numerous later in the day. High 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Overcast with showers at times. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Source: www.wunderground.com

