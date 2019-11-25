Wednesday: Cloudy. High 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Thursday: Sunny skies. High 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Friday: A mainly sunny sky. High around 40F. Winds light and variable. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Saturday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High around 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers later in the day. High 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Night - Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Monday: Showers in the morning with some clearing in the afternoon. High 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Considerable cloudiness. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Tuesday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 47F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
