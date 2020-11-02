 Skip to main content
Weather

  • Updated
WednesdayCloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

ThursdayRain likely. High 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Night - Rain. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

FridaySteady light rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.

SaturdayPartly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

SundayPartly cloudy skies. High 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.

MondayExcept for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 46F. Winds light and variable. Night - A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.

TuesdayCloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Source: www.wunderground.com

