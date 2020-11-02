Wednesday: Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Thursday: Rain likely. High 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Night - Rain. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Friday: Steady light rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Saturday: Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. High 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Monday: Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 46F. Winds light and variable. Night - A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Tuesday: Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
