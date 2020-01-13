WednesdayCloudy with rain developing later in the day. High 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Night - Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

ThursdayRain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

FridayCloudy. High around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

SaturdayOccasional light rain. High 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Night - Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

SundayMostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 53F. Winds light and variable. Night - Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

MondayMostly cloudy early with showers developing later in the day. High 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

TuesdayCloudy with occasional rain showers. High near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Source: www.wunderground.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments