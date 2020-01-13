Wednesday: Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Night - Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Thursday: Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Friday: Cloudy. High around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Saturday: Occasional light rain. High 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Night - Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 53F. Winds light and variable. Night - Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy early with showers developing later in the day. High 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Tuesday: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Source: www.wunderground.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.