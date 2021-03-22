Wednesday: Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Night - Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Thursday: Cloudy with showers. High near 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Friday: Partly cloudy skies. High 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Saturday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Sunday: Sunny along with a few clouds. High 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Cloudy with a few showers. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Monday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.