Weather
  • Updated
WednesdayRain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Night - Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

ThursdayCloudy with showers. High near 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.

FridayPartly cloudy skies. High 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.

SaturdayIntervals of clouds and sunshine. High 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.

SundaySunny along with a few clouds. High 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Cloudy with a few showers. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

MondayIntervals of clouds and sunshine. High 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Generally fair. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.

Source: www.wunderground.com
