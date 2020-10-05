 Skip to main content
WednesdayPartly cloudy skies. High 76F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.

ThursdayCloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 69F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.

FridayMostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

SaturdayRain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Night - Occasional light rain. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

SundayOvercast with rain showers at times. High 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

MondayCloudy with showers. High around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Cloudy with showers. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

TuesdayMostly cloudy skies. High 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Cloudy with showers. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Source: www.wunderground.com

