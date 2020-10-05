Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. High 76F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Thursday: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 69F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Friday: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Saturday: Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Night - Occasional light rain. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Sunday: Overcast with rain showers at times. High 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Monday: Cloudy with showers. High around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Cloudy with showers. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Cloudy with showers. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Source: www.wunderground.com
