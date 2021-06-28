 Skip to main content

WednesdaySome clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 86F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Generally fair. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

ThursdaySome clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 87F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

FridayA few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High near 90F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

SaturdayGenerally sunny. High 91F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

SundayMostly sunny skies. High around 90F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.f

MondayMostly sunny skies. High around 90F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

TuesdayA few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 88F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Source: www.wunderground.com

