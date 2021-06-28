Wednesday: Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 86F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Generally fair. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 87F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High near 90F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Generally sunny. High 91F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High around 90F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.f
Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High around 90F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 88F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Source: www.wunderground.com