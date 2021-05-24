Wednesday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Thursday: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Night - A few showers in the evening, then clouds lingering overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 68F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Mainly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 76F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sun and a few passing clouds. High 83F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mainly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.