Wednesday: Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Cloudy with showers. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Thursday: Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Saturday: Overcast with rain showers at times. High 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Cloudy with showers. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Sunday: Overcast with rain showers at times. High near 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Monday: Rain showers in the morning becoming more intermittent in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
