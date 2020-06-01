Weather
Weather

WednesdayIntervals of clouds and sunshine. High 73F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

ThursdayIntervals of clouds and sunshine. High 72F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

FridayMostly cloudy. High near 70F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

SaturdayRain showers in the morning then thundershowers in the afternoon. High around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Night - Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

SundayShowers and thundershowers likely. High 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Night - Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

MondayCloudy with a few showers. High 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

TuesdayConsiderable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Source: www.wunderground.com

