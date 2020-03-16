Weather
Wednesday: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 56F. Winds light and variable.

Thursday: A few clouds from time to time. High 62F. Winds light and variable.

Friday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High near 60F. Winds light and variable.

MondayOvercast with rain showers at times. High 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tuesday: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Source: www.wunderground.com

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
