Wednesday: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 56F. Winds light and variable.
Thursday: A few clouds from time to time. High 62F. Winds light and variable.
Friday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. High near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Monday: Overcast with rain showers at times. High 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tuesday: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Source: www.wunderground.com