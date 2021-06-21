 Skip to main content

WednesdaySome clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 86F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

ThursdayA few clouds from time to time. High 88F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

FridaySome clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 94F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 94F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

SaturdaySunny. High 102F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

SundaySunny. High 102F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

MondayMostly sunny skies. High 98F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

TuesdayA few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. High 93F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Source: www.wunderground.com

