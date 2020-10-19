Wednesday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Thursday: Sun and a few passing clouds. High 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Friday: Cloudy with showers. High around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Night - Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Saturday: Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Sunday: A mainly sunny sky. High around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Partly cloudy. High 51F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Tuesday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Source: www.wunderground.com
