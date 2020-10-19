 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather
0 comments

Weather

  • Updated
  • 0

WednesdaySunshine and clouds mixed. High 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.

ThursdaySun and a few passing clouds. High 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.

FridayCloudy with showers. High around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Night - Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

SaturdayRain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.

SundayA mainly sunny sky. High around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

MondayPartly cloudy. High 51F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.

TuesdayIntervals of clouds and sunshine. High 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.

Source: www.wunderground.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News