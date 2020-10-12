 Skip to main content
WednesdayMainly cloudy. High 63F. Winds light and variable. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.

ThursdayA mainly sunny sky. High 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

FridaySunny along with a few clouds. High 68F. Winds light and variable. Night - Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.

SaturdayConsiderable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High near 65F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.

SundayPartly cloudy skies. High 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.

MondayIntervals of clouds and sunshine. High 63F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.

Tuesday: Sun and a few passing clouds. High 62F. Winds light and variable. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.

Source: www.wunderground.com

