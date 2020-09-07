Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Near record high temperatures. High 97F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Mainly sunny. High around 95F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny skies. High 89F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny. High 87F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Plentiful sunshine. High around 85F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Partly cloudy skies. High 82F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 81F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Source: www.wunderground.com
