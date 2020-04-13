Weather
Weather

Wednesday: Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Generally sunny. High around 70F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Plentiful sunshine. High 73F. Winds light and variable. Night - A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.

Saturday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
 
Monday: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. High 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Cloudy with showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
 
Tuesday: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
 
Source: www.wunderground.com 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
