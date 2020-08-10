Wednesday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 76F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mainly clear. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Mainly sunny. High near 80F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny skies. High 87F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Mainly sunny. High 96F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny skies. High 96F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: A mainly sunny sky. High around 90F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. High near 85F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Source: www.wunderground.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!