Weather
Weather

WednesdaySunny skies. High 68F. Winds light and variable. Night - A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.

Thursday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

FridayMore clouds than sun. High 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.

SaturdayCloudy skies. High 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

SundayRain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Cloudy with a few showers. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

MondayCloudy with a few showers. High near 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Night - Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

TuesdayOvercast with rain showers at times. High 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Source: www.wunderground.com

