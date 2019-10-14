Wednesday: Periods of rain. High near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Night - Rain likely. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Thursday: Rain. High 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Night - Periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Friday: Cloudy with showers. High 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Saturday: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Sunday: Showers, high 53F. Night - Showers, low 51F.
Monday: Showers possible in the morning and afternoon, clearing in the evening. High 60F. Night - Few showers possible after midnight, low 50F.
Tuesday: Showers, high 60F. Night - Showers possible overnight, then clearing. Low 44F.
Source: www.wunderground.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.