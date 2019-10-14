WednesdayPeriods of rain. High near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Night - Rain likely. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

ThursdayRain. High 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Night - Periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

FridayCloudy with showers. High 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

SaturdayConsiderable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Sunday: Showers, high 53F. Night - Showers, low 51F.

Monday: Showers possible in the morning and afternoon, clearing in the evening. High 60F. Night - Few showers possible after midnight, low 50F.

Tuesday: Showers, high 60F. Night - Showers possible overnight, then clearing. Low 44F.

Source: www.wunderground.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments