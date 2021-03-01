 Skip to main content

WednesdaySome clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 58F. Winds light and variable. Night - Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.

ThursdayIntervals of clouds and sunshine. High 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

FridayConsiderable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

SaturdayCloudy with showers. High 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

SundayCloudy with showers. High near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

MondayConsiderable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Cloudy with showers. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

TuesdayA few showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%.

Source: www.wunderground.com

