Wednesday: A mainly sunny sky. High near 80F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny skies. High 86F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny. High 88F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny. High 91F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny. High 88F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 87F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. High 89F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.