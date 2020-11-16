Wednesday: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing in the afternoon. High near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Night - Rain. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Thursday: Occasional light rain. High around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Night - Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Friday: Partly cloudy skies. High 52F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. High 53F. Winds light and variable. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Sunday: Steady light rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Night - Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Monday: Cloudy with periods of rain. High 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Night - Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Tuesday: Rain. High around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near an inch. Night - Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Source: www.wunderground.com
