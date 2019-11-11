Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 56F. Winds light and variable. Night - Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Thursday: Overcast. High near 60F. Winds light and variable. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Friday: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Saturday: Cloudy with occasional showers. High 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Sunday: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
