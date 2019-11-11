Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 56F. Winds light and variable. Night - Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.

Thursday: Overcast. High near 60F. Winds light and variable. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Friday: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Saturday: Cloudy with occasional showers. High 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Sunday: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Monday: Cloudy with showers. High 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
 
Tuesday: Rain showers in the morning becoming more intermittent in the afternoon. High near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
 
Source: www.wunderground.com.
 
 
 
