Wednesday: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Thursday: Overcast with showers at times. High 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers later in the day. High 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Saturday: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Sunday: Periods of rain. High 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Night - Periods of rain. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Monday: Cloudy with periods of light rain. High around 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Night - Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tuesday: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
