Wednesday: Cloudy skies early. A few showers developing later in the day. High 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Thursday: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Friday: Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. High 68F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Cloudy with occasional showers for the afternoon. High 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Monday: Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High near 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. High 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Source: www.wunderground.com
