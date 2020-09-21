Wednesday: Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High near 75F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Night - Rain likely. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Thursday: Cloudy. Some light rain is likely. High near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Friday: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Night - Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Sunday: A mainly sunny sky. High 76F. Winds light and variable. Night - Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Monday: Sunny skies. High around 80F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny skies. High 82F. Winds light and variable. Night - Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Source: www.wunderground.com
