Wednesday: Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 79F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 84F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 82F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Saturday: Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Night - Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Sunday: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. High 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Monday: Cloudy. High 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tuesday: A mix of clouds and sun in the morning giving way to a few showers during the afternoon. High 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Source: www.wunderground.com
