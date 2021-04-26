Wednesday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 74F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Thursday: Cloudy skies. High 78F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Considerable cloudiness. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Considerable cloudiness. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Source: www.wunderground.com