 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather
0 comments

Weather

  • Updated
  • 0

WednesdayIntervals of clouds and sunshine. High 74F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.

ThursdayCloudy skies. High 78F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Considerable cloudiness. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

FridayConsiderable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

SaturdayMostly cloudy. High 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

SundaySunshine and clouds mixed. High 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

MondaySunshine and clouds mixed. High 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

TuesdayIntervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Considerable cloudiness. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Source: www.wunderground.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News