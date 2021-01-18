Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 47F. Winds light and variable. Night - Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Thursday: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.

Saturday: Mainly sunny. High 46F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few snow showers after midnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.

Sunday: Rain showers in the morning becoming a steady light rain in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Night - Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%.