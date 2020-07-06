Weather
WednesdaySome clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 76F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

ThursdaySunshine and clouds mixed. High 76F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

FridaySome clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 79F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

SaturdaySunny skies. High 81F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds overnight. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

SundayIntervals of clouds and sunshine. High around 75F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

MondaySunshine and clouds mixed. High 78F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

TuesdayA few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 78F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Source: www.wunderground.com

 
