Wednesday: Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 76F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 76F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 79F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny skies. High 81F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds overnight. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High around 75F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 78F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 78F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Source: www.wunderground.com
