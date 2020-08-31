Wednesday: Sunny. High 92F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. High 94F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear. Low 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A mainly sunny sky. High 93F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny. High 93F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny. High 97F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny skies. High 99F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny skies. High around 100F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Source: www.wunderground.com
