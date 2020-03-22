Wednesday: Increasing clouds with showers arriving overnight. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Rain. High 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Friday: Overcast with rain showers at times. High 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Cloudy with showers. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Saturday: Cloudy with showers. High 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Sunday: Overcast with rain showers at times. High 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Monday: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Tuesday: A few showers early with mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. High 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Night - Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.