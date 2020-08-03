Wednesday: Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 83F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear in the evening then increasing clouds with showers after midnight. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Thursday: Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High around 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High around 80F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny. High around 85F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny. High 87F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Monday: Mainly sunny. High 88F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: A mainly sunny sky. High near 85F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Source: www.wunderground.com
