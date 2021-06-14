 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WEATHER
0 comments

WEATHER

  • Updated
  • 0

WednesdaySunny. High 79F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

ThursdayA mainly sunny sky. High 83F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

FridayA mainly sunny sky. High 86F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

SaturdaySunny. High near 85F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

SundayMostly sunny. High 88F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear. Low around 60F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

MondayMainly sunny. High around 95F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

TuesdayMostly sunny. High 89F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Source: www.wunderground.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lebanon High School Class of 2021
Local

Lebanon High School Class of 2021

Izabella Marie Adair, Macy Rose Allen, Katelyn Rene Atwood, Haydan Lee Autry, Emily Patricia Baarsch, Lucas Alexander Bagenski, Andrew Jadon B…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News