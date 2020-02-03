Wednesday: Periods of rain. High 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Night - Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Thursday: Showers early becoming a steady light rain later in the day. High 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Night - Cloudy. Some light rain is likely. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Friday: Rain showers in the morning becoming more intermittent in the afternoon. High 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Saturday: Occasional light rain. High 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Night - A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Monday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Tuesday: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Night - Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Source: www.wunderground.com
