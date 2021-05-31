 Skip to main content

WednesdaySunny skies. High 91F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

ThursdayMainly sunny. Hot. High 86F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - A few clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

FridayA few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High near 80F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

SaturdayConsiderable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 72F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Night - Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

SundayMostly cloudy skies early. A few showers developing later in the day. High 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Night - A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

MondayMostly cloudy skies early. A few showers developing later in the day. High around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Night - A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

TuesdayPartly cloudy skies. High around 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Source: www.wunderground.com

