Wednesday: Periods of rain. High 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Night - Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High around 50F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Friday: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. High 48F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Saturday: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 49F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 49F. Winds light and variable. Night - Cloudy with showers. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Monday: Overcast with rain showers at times. High 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies later at night. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. High 49F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Source: www.wunderground.com
