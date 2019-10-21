Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. High 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Friday: Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Saturday: Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Sunday: Sunny, high 56F. Night - Clear, low 34F.
Monday: Sunny, high 55F. Night - Clear, low 32F.
Tuesday: Sunny, high 53F. Night - Clear, low 32F.
Source: www.wunderground.com
