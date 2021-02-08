Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. High 46F. Winds light and variable. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Thursday: Periods of rain. High 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Night - Periods of rain and snow. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%.

Friday: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Night - A light mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then periods of snow expected late. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain and snow. High 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Night - Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. About one inch of snow expected.