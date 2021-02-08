Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. High 46F. Winds light and variable. Night - Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Thursday: Periods of rain. High 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Night - Periods of rain and snow. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%.
Friday: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Night - A light mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then periods of snow expected late. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Saturday: Cloudy with rain and snow. High 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Night - Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. About one inch of snow expected.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the morning. High around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Night - Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow late at night. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Snowfall around one inch.
Monday: Rain and snow showers in the morning changing to mainly rain showers in the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Night - Cloudy with showers. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Tuesday: Overcast with rain showers at times. High 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Source: www.wunderground.com